Collins Fire Department set to go on second trip to La.

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Collins Fire Department will make a second trip this weekend to hurricane-affected areas of Louisiana to deliver relief supplies.

They’re asking local residents to help by donating bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products and other items.

You can drop off the supplies through Sunday morning at the fire station downtown. Firefighters say they’ll collect donations from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

A group of about a half dozen people will leave on a one-day relief trip to Louisiana on Sunday.

On Sept. 8, several members of the fire department made an initial trip to Louisiana to drop off a load of relief supplies.

