United Way kicks off fundraising campaign

The campaign slogan is “United Hopes Happens.”

The United Way supports and monitors 15 local non-profits with a variety of causes.

Now, the organization is asking businesses to participate in payroll giving. The United Way is also selling t-shirts with the slogan to raise money through the end of September.

Allen Anderson and his company, Anderson Design Center, have been a pacesetter for united way payroll giving for years.

“We send them a check, they smile and we smile to get to do that,” Anderson says.

Anderson set up payroll giving for his company and says it has been a huge success and a pleasure.

“We had an agency come in and talk to us about what they do, and it was very powerful,” Anderson says. “And so the employees responded well, and it’s good things for all kinds of people in our market. We don’t know that people have the needs that they do. It’s pretty wonderful the things that United Way helps.”

Anderson says his staff participates by offering between one to one thousand dollars of payroll giving from their paychecks. And the company happily matches many of the donations.

He encourages other local companies to join the program.

“Sometimes a business will think it’s just too much trouble. But me being able to help a lot of agencies, that covers all the grounds of people needing help. It’s a simple process, check off on the payroll, how much we’re gonna contribute,” Anderson says. “People can start, stop, do whatever. We’re not pushing anybody but we do encourage it because we know how much it helps.”

Ann McCullen, Executive Director with the Edwards Street Fellowship, says being a part of the united way helps the non-profit help the community.

“Being part of the United Way is a huge boost for our agency, not just for the financial aspect, but it gives such credibility in the community,” McCullen explains.

“I think most people realize that the United Way really vet the agencies throughout the year. It’s not just that they award you funding, but they continue to ask for reports and they look at your financial records and it’s handled by a large group of the community so it’s not just one or two sets of eyes on it.”

Anderson agrees, there’s confidence in donations helping the community when he works with the United Way.

“It’s money they can count on every month once that campaign is set to help them do the things that they need to do, and, in a very good way, the United Way is very responsible. This is one thing after my many, many, many years of involvement I know,” Anderson says. “The United Way helps to make sure that when you donate money, that those agencies are responsive and responsible for what they do and what they’re saying they do.”

United Way will host various presentations and activities to generate awareness for the organization’s work in the community.

Through payroll giving, these corporate partners enable and encourage their employees to make a financial investment in the community through United Way.

“I think that the one thing that’s a really big source of comfort to people who are considering donating to United Way and being supporters of United Way is for them to realize as much as they would love to financially support 15 different nonprofits in the Hattiesburg area, that’s tough. For most people that would be a stretch, but they can do one donation to United Way, and it covers 15 of us, and it’s 15 agencies that really run the gamut, you know,” says McCullen.

“Well, it’s not just one particular need in the community that’s taken care of but it’s everything from children to senior adults feeding programs, education, health, wellness, all sorts of things.”

