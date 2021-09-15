Suspect involved in Tuesday Hub City shooting arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday that left one person injured.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 20-year-old Tyrell Harris, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of attempted robbery.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 400 block of West 4th Street, where one man was shot during an altercation over a drug deal around 2:15 p.m. The man was treated at a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injury and has been released.

Harris has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

