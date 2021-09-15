Steady rains push Mixon Creek over its banks near Sam Rayburn Drive

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Parts of Lamar County near the Turtle Creek Mall saw heavy rains Wednesday afternoon.

High waters from Mixon Creek at Sam Rayburn Drive covered some parts of that road but did not get into any homes, according to James Smith, director of Lamar County Emergency Management.

One Rayburn Drive resident said he saw one car flooded out.

Smith says the creek came close to flooding West 4th Street, but he says it never crossed over the road.

