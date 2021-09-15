Win Stuff
South Mississippi Mardi Gras krewe letting the donations roll for Ida’s victims

The Krewe of Neptune is pivoting from throwing beads to cooking meals to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.
The Krewe of Neptune will be accepting donations Saturday at D'Iberville Moose Lodge to fill...
The Krewe of Neptune will be accepting donations Saturday at D'Iberville Moose Lodge to fill this trailer with supplies for victims of Hurricane Ida.(Facebook/Krewe of Neptune)
By Chet Landry
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast organization known for letting the good times roll.. is lending a hand to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana. The Krewe of Neptune is leaving on Saturday to deliver supplies and cook hot meals for Ida’s victims near Houma, Louisiana.

Let’s fill these trucks and help those who so desperately need it!

Posted by Krewe of Neptune on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The officers of the krewe are planning to feed 400-500 people who still don’t have access to consistent hot meals weeks after Ida’s landfall. What’s on the menu: 350 pork chops, 700 pieces of chicken, 200 hot dogs, 200 hamburgers, 150 pounds of shrimp jambalaya, and a host of different sides.

The Krewe of Neptune has a non-profit, The Trident Foundation, that facilitates many different outreach events annually for those in need.

“This is a really big deal,” said Trident Foundation Director Donnie Handler. “The community is struggling to feed these residents each day. They’re doing the best that they can, but they need help.”

In addition to hot meals, the krewe will be delivering much-needed supplies. The greatest need right now, Handler said, is cleaning products, socks, underwear and diapers... and you can help.

The Krewe of Neptune will be accepting donations from 3-8pm on Sept. 17 at the Moose Lodge, located at 5145 West Gay Road in D’Iberville.

To see other places where donations for Hurricane Ida relief efforts can be made, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

