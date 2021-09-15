Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as government case winds down

In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The 54-year-old Kelly has repeatedly denied accusations that he preyed on several alleged victims during a 30-year career highlighted by his mega hit "I Believe I Can Fly."(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors, nearing the end of their case at the sex trafficking trial of R. Kelly, played recordings for a New York City jury Wednesday they say back up allegations the R&B singer abused women and girls.

In court papers, prosecutors have described tapes of a profane Kelly threatening violence against victims during recorded rants in 2008.

Jurors listened to the recording in Brooklyn federal court using headphones. There was no audio for the press and public — already restricted by the judge to an overflow courtroom as a coronavirus precaution — making it impossible to know exactly what the panel was seeing or hearing, or how it was reacting to it.

A video feed to the overflow courtroom showed Kelly not wearing the headphones that would have allowed him to listen in on the government’s latest evidence against him at a trial that began Aug. 18.

Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations that behind the scenes of a 30-year career highlighted by his 1996 megahit “I Believe I Can Fly” he was a sexual predator who groomed and sexually exploited his young victims. His lawyers have portrayed the accusers as groupies seeking to take advantage of his fame.

The trial is off Thursday but will resume Friday, when it’s likely the government will rest its case. Kelly’s lawyers have indicated they will put on a defense case that would begin Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot over drug deal in Hattiesburg; police investigating
Larry Barnes
Contractor accused of illegally using county-owned equipment, personnel
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy last seen wearing diaper
Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old Mississippi boy
Jones County Jail
Laurel woman charged with assaulting Jones Co. deputy
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received several 911 calls of a...
9 arrested in connection to Mount Olive shooting, robbery in August

Latest News

FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the...
Ex-House speaker settles child sexual abuse payments suit
Health officials are concerned about COVID-19 spreading in schools, leading to another possible...
COVID: Booster shots under consideration
Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman are sworn in at a Senate...
Olympic gymnasts testify as Congress digs deeper on Nassar abuse
Delays in FBI Investigation may have led to more abused by Nassar in Michigan
Olympic gymnasts testify as Congress digs deeper on Nassar abuse
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
States learning how many Afghan evacuees coming their way