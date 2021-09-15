Win Stuff
PRCC's Francis picks up 2nd consecutive weekly MACCC honor

Pearl River Community College's Maddux Francis come up with five saves in a pair of PRCC...
Pearl River Community College's Maddux Francis come up with five saves in a pair of PRCC shutout victories.(Pearl River Community College Communications)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time in as many weeks, No. 6 Pearl River Community College’s shot-stopper Maddux Francis was selected as the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Goalkeeper of the Week.”]

Francis, a William Carey transfer from Poplarville, earned the award after posting a pair of shutouts for the Wildcats (2-0-1 overall; 1-0 MACCC South).

Francis earned two wins in goal after making one save against East Central Community College in an 8-0 victory,

He capped his week with four saves in PRCC’s 1-0 win over archrival Jones College.

The Wildcats are scheduled to host Meridian Community College at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Meridian match will be dedicated to the late Cayce Seal, a former two-time team captain who died in June after being shocked while working on power lines in New Orleans.

PRCC will retire Seal’s jersey number and donate all proceeds to the scholarship fund that was set up in his memory.

