Possible work truck investigated in connection to dump truck theft

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle possibly involved with the theft of a Jeff Martin Auction dump truck.

On Aug. 26 around 2 a.m., a dump truck was stolen from Jeff Martin Auctioneers located at 2236 Highway 49 in Brooklyn.

According to a Facebook post by the FCSD, The operator of the white pickup truck is believed to be involved in the theft.

The vehicle is believed to be a company work vehicle due to the “C-Clamp” hitch on the back. The vehicle also sounded a backup warning horn when it was placed in reverse.

Photos show wording on a yellow decal located on the right side of the tailgate, and it is believed there is a vehicle number stenciled on the left of the tailgate and possibly on the right front fender near the antenna.

FCSO SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY A VEHICLE POSSIBLY INVOLVED WITH GRAND LARCENY OF A DUMP TRUCK FROM... Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

FCSO is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the company the white pickup may be associated with.

Residents who have information concerning the company that may own and/or operates this pickup are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an Investigator.

Individuals can also call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline number at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties or you may email Crime Stoppers at: crimestopperlady@comcast.net. You may also send a tip anonymously to p3tips.com

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.