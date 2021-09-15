Nicholas bringing inches of rain to the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Pine Belt will see greater impacts from Tropical Depression Nicholas on Wednesday.

The system will dump an estimated 2 to 4 inches of rain on the area through the day. Our highs today will be around 77 with lows around 70.

As we move into Thursday, we can expect an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s and lows around 73.

On Friday, the rain chance will drop to around 60% as the impacts from Nicholas dissipate in the Pine Belt.

Over the weekend and into Monday of next week, we will see around a 50% chance for showers with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the low 70s.

