Nicholas bringing inches of rain to the Pine Belt

By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Pine Belt will see greater impacts from Tropical Depression Nicholas on Wednesday.

The system will dump an estimated 2 to 4 inches of rain on the area through the day. Our highs today will be around 77 with lows around 70.

As we move into Thursday, we can expect an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s and lows around 73.

On Friday, the rain chance will drop to around 60% as the impacts from Nicholas dissipate in the Pine Belt.

Over the weekend and into Monday of next week, we will see around a 50% chance for showers with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

