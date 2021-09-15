MSDH: More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state had added more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH said Wednesday that 2,353 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Thirty-nine deaths were reported, with 35 falling between Aug. 13 and Sept. 14, including two in Marion County and one in Lamar County.

Another four deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 468,498 and 9,100, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 53,116 COVID-19 cases and 935 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,048 cases, 91 deaths

Forrest: 12,819 cases, 231 deaths

Jasper: 3,082 cases, 61 deaths

Jones: 13,053 cases, 215 deaths

Lamar: 9,972 cases, 122 deaths

Marion: 3,996 cases, 99 deaths

Perry: 1,950 cases, 53 deaths

Wayne: 4,196 cases, 63 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,688,768 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,247,757 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,615,402 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.