Laurel Police Department, MSDH team up for child car seat safety event

The Laurel Police Department and the Mississippi State Department of Health are teaming up for a child car and booster seat installation event.(Laurel Police Department)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - It can be tricky to properly install a car seat.

That’s why the Laurel Police Department is partnering with the Mississippi State Department of Health to host a car seat installation education event.

It’ll be on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Laurel Ford Dealership.

A limited number of car and booster seats will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis. However, those that already have a car or booster seat can come to the event to have officials check and make sure it’s installed properly. People can also bring car or booster seats not yet installed and have it put in place at the event.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox explains why it’s imperative that children’s booster seats are properly installed.

“We want the kids to be properly in the booster seats so they have the maximum effectiveness in case that unfortunate situation happens where you’re in a wreck or you have to slam on your brakes,” Cox said. “We want to make sure the little ones are taken care of... Little kids can become a projectile and thrown against the seat or thrown through a window. So, it’s just a good idea to make sure they are restrained... It needs to be properly installed that way you’re getting the maximum effectiveness of that product you’ve paid for to protect your children.”

Officials with the Family Health Center will also be at the event distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

