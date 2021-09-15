‘It’s raining inside’: Eudora Welty Library continues to crumble, years after Fire Marshal temporarily closed it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly four years after the State Fire Marshal temporarily shut it down, conditions continue to deteriorate at the Eudora Welty Library.

The library, located at 300 N. State St., at one time was the flagship of the Jackson/Hinds Library System.

In 2000, more than 107,000 books were checked out at the branch. Less than 20 years later, in 2019, circulation had dropped to roughly a quarter of that number.

Meanwhile, the building itself is falling apart.

The second floor, which is shut off to the general public, has become little more than a leak-riddled storage area.

The floor is covered in tarps and garbage cans to collect the water, while tarps have been hung strategically to help guide rainwater into the cans.

“It’s raining inside. It’s not even a rainy day outside and we’ve got water dripping and coming down all the time,” said Jackson/Hinds Interim Executive Director Kim Corbett. “It’s definitely a problem.”

Other structural issues also exist. Near the elevator, water damage has caused about three or four dozen floor tiles to stain, buckle and break, with some having been removed to reveal the floor underneath.

Eudora Welty Library is plagued with leaks and other water damage, caused in part, by a faulty roof repair years ago. (WLBT)

Downstairs, the red bricks around the elevator shaft are stained, where water has leaked through and dripped onto the first floor.

During Hurricane Ida, the 96-gallon trash cans, Rubbermaid bins and rubbish baskets used to collect the roof leaks had to be dumped several times to prevent them from spilling over.

Even with staffers’ efforts, the library did experience some flood issues and some books were lost, Corbett said.

“It was several boxes’ worth,” she said. “They were mostly donations, but you still hate to lose any books.”

Jackson Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote was unaware that conditions at the branch had further deteriorated.

“We haven’t provided the money they need to fix it. It’s a crying shame,” he said.

He said other city-owned buildings in Jackson are suffering similar fates. The Charles Tisdale Library has been shuttered since 2016 due to black mold and flooding problems there.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Arts Center has lost a major tenant after the city was unable to repair the air conditioning there this summer.

Foote said the city is setting aside an extra $1 million for facilities maintenance as part of its 2021-21 fiscal year budget, but he wasn’t sure if those additional dollars would go to Welty.

“I want it to be used as people apply for it,” he said. “I’m not going to set priorities on what to fix first.”

He also wasn’t sure when those funds would be available. During its budget hearing, the council approved an order requiring the administration to put $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds in the facilities budget once the city is reimbursed for previous COVID-related expenses.

Foote expects the city to receive at least a million in reimbursements but said the city has yet to apply for them.

“It’s a matter of the administration making applications and turning them in,” he said. “We’re really behind the eight-ball because we haven’t been doing it sooner. We should have (done) it sooner.”

Welty has been located at its North State location since 1986. The building was constructed in the 1940s and was originally home to a Sear’s department store. It was retrofitted to house the library after the city purchased it.

Eudora Welty Library is plagued with leaks and other water damage, caused in part, by a faulty roof repair years ago. This emergency exit is closed to the public due to damage. (WLBT)

The facility is also home to Hinds County’s Emergency Operations Center and Jackson’s print shop.

In October 2017, Mississippi Fire Marshal Mike Chaney closed the branch after inspectors uncovered numerous fire code violations.

At the time, Chaney said there were not any working fire sprinklers and there was no key for fire officials to get inside the building should a fire break out.

The building’s conditions also were highlighted. Among concerns, inspectors found crumbling bricks and mortar and cited a faulty roof repair which allowed water to seep down the walls.

Those leaks, in turn, eventually forced the library administration to relocate to a facility on Lakeland Drive.

Recently, that facility flooded after a pipe burst, and the administration was forced to relocate yet again, this time to the Quisenberry Library in Clinton.

Chaney declined to comment and deferred all questions to the city. Officials with the Lumumba administration were not immediately available for comment.

Currently, several pieces of office furniture damaged at the Lakeland site are housed on the second floor of Welty, while a large copy machine and its accessory pieces are housed in the Ellen Douglas Room, meeting space on Welty’s first floor.

Corbett said that the room is also no longer used, due to leaks.

In a scene reminiscent of the second floor, a giant black tarp has been hung on the ceiling in there, to direct water in a single garbage can near the center of the meeting room floor.

“I would love for this building to get repaired,” she said. “It’s a good building. We need a roof or it’s going to continue. Things are going to continue to get worse.”

