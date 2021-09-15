FCSO looking for woman in connection to grand larceny
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman in connection with two counts of grand larceny.
FCSO is asking the public for assistance finding information about Elizabeth Leeanne Griffith’s location.
Callers are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an Investigator, or by calling the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline number at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties.
Residents can also email Crime Stoppers at: crimestopperlady@comcast.net or send a tip anonymously to p3tips.com
