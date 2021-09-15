Covington hospital gets $550K in federal grants

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital has received nearly $550,000 in federal grants, which will help boost the facility’s COVID-19 response and upgrade emergency services.

The hospital has gotten a Rural EMS Training Grant for $199,970 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

It will be used for the recruitment and training of emergency medical services staff.

Another grant, from the Health Resources and Services Administration, will help pay for salaries of clerical and clinical staff at the hospital’s various clinics.

That grant totals $346,703.

“The one from HRSA will be very beneficial in making sure that we can continue the COVID response that the hospital has been so fantastic at,” said Covington County Hospital Chief Compliance Officer Gregory Cole, Ph.D. “And then, the one from SAMHSA will ensure that we have adequately trained EMS personnel, we have an applicant pool to hire from, but also, that the employees that are existing upgrade their training, especially in the areas of substance abuse and mental health issues.”

The hospital received both grants at the end of August.

The agencies providing them are both parts of the Department of Health and Human Services.

