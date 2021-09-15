Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists.

SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who’s bankrolling the entire trip.

He’s taking two sweepstakes winners with him on the three-day trip circling Earth, along with a healthcare worker who survived childhood cancer.

They’ll soar 100 miles higher than the International Space Station, aiming for an altitude of 357 miles.

Liftoff is set for Wednesday night from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot over drug deal in Hattiesburg; police investigating
Larry Barnes
Contractor accused of illegally using county-owned equipment, personnel
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy last seen wearing diaper
Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old Mississippi boy
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received several 911 calls of a...
9 arrested in connection to Mount Olive shooting, robbery in August
Jante Simpson
Ellisville shooting suspect turns himself in

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health said that nearly 2.7 million doses of a COVID-19...
MSDH: More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases reported
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘destruction’ of S.Korean ties
The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on...
Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says