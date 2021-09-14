Win Stuff
VISITHattiesburg returning the Tourism Grant Program

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Applications are now being accepted for consideration for the Tourism Grant Program through VISITHattiesburg.

This is the fourth year of the program, which gives money back to events, festivals and other community programs that brings money to the Hub City.

“We do see a greater turn out when we are able to partner with them, not just because of the financial contribution but because VisitHattiesburg comes on as a true partner,” said Kristen Brock, VISITHattiesburg’s Director of Programs and Promotions. “We are able to help them with their promotions, grow their event and get the word out.”

Over the previous years, the program has given out more than $100,000 to local events and festivals.

A full list of requirements and information about the program can be found on the VISITHattiesburg website.

