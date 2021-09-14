UPDATE: Former Jones Co. Fire Council president out on bond

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The former president of the Jones County Fire Council is out on bond.

According to Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, William Lee Garrick was released from jail on Friday, Sept. 10, on a $60,000 bond.

Garrick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and booked into the county jail around 10 a.m.

An exact amount of money embezzled has not yet been released; however, WDAM was told that deputies seized multiple items when executing a search warrant at Garrick’s personal residence.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Garrick was charged with two counts of embezzlement following his initial appearance in court.

During his court appearance, Garrick requested a public defender saying he could not afford an attorney.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

