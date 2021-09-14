Southern Miss Prepares for traditional homecoming

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall is right around the corner, which means so is a homecoming for Southern Miss.

Tuesday morning, the university announced their homecoming parade’s grand marshal will be the university president, Dr. Rodney Bennett.

“I am delighted to serve as Homecoming Grand Marshal as part of our return to a full-slate of gameday activities this fall. Our students have demonstrated a deep commitment to making their mark on the next chapter of our Southern Miss story. I look forward to celebrating a very special homecoming this year as we gather together once again to commemorate traditions that have characterized the Southern Miss we know and love for decades,” says Bennett.

Lucas Williams, Student Government Association President, says the association came together and unanimously voted to make that decision.

“When we think about somebody to serve as Grand Marshal. It needs to be somebody who has made an impact on this university, and who else other than Dr. Bennett, especially with the year that we’ve had with COVID and he was very persistent about making sure that we come back,” says Williams.

Williams also mentioned how happy he is to have a more traditional homecoming, unlike last year.

“We’re just excited for the opportunity to get to have homecoming like we’ve done in the past and get to involve the community and get to have everybody pack out the stadium,” says Williams.

Williams says he’s excited, but he’s not the only one. Several students are running for positions on the homecoming court and students like Kenny Ellzey are just excited to support them.

“Seeing all of my friends on the homecoming court, seeing all of them represent their respective classes, and seeing southern miss pride, all of us just coming together and celebrating them,” says Ellzey.

Ellzey is a junior, which means the last time he experienced a traditional homecoming was his freshman year because last year things were a lot different with COVID--- now he can’t wait to join in all the fun.

“As well as the game actually, you know, I’ve only been to like three or four Southern Miss games, so, yeah this is going to be like only my second time going to homecoming, so I’m just excited to see everybody pumped up and rooting on the Golden Eagles,” says Ellzey.

The homecoming parade will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:30, the homecoming game will begin afterward.

