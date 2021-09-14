Win Stuff
Rain expected this afternoon, lows in the lower 70s

By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday, Pine Belt.

Temperatures will start out in the lower 70s, and today’s high will be 81 with rain for most of the day.

We are experiencing rain bands from extreme parts of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

It will be cloudy for most of the day. Travelers should be careful driving this morning.

Southern counties that are under flash flood warnings are:

  • Walthall
  • Pearl River
  • Stone
  • George

Wednesday’s high will be 81 with a low of 73. There will be an 80 percent chance of showers.

We will start to see greater impact from Nicholas as it makes its way into part of the Pine Belt.

Thursday, 82 will be the high, and 73 will be the low. There will be an 80 percent chance of showers. As Nicholas nears the Pine Belt, expected there to be the greater impacts.

Friday, 85 will be the high, and 73 will be the low. There will be a 60 percent chance of showers and T-storms. We will start to see impacts from Nicholas lessen in our area.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday highs will be in the mid-80s, and lows will be in the lower 70s. There will be a 60 percent chance of showers.

Tuesday, there is a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 87, and 71 will be the low.

