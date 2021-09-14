Win Stuff
New addition coming to museum in Hattiesburg

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg is about to get a welcomed addition.

Plans are in the works to build the Moeller Military Vehicle Museum on a vacant lot across from the USO building on East 6th Street.

13 rare military vehicles belonging to a Georgia physician, Dr. Don Moeller, will be on permanent display once the new climate-controlled building has been built.

The idea is to allow visitors to touch, interact and even climb on the vehicles while visiting the museum.

“When we acquired this concrete pad, it was for the purpose of acquiring military vehicles, and it’s something we thought about and looked into. Then to have someone call and say they have a collection that they want to donate, we were just thrilled,” said Director of Museums Latoya Norman. “We don’t get phone calls like that every day. We’re just really thankful for the opportunity to be able to display such a unique collection.”

The project is still in the planning stage but museum officials say they hope to have it completed within a year and a half.

