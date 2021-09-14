Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

MSDH said Monday that 2,070 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of...
MSDH said Monday that 2,070 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of Sunday, Sept. 12.(CDC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that the state had added more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases to the coronavirus.

MSDH said Tuesday that 2,070 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of Monday, Sept. 13.

Eighty-five deaths were reported statewide, with 42 falling between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, including one in Lamar County and six in Forrest County.

Another 43 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between July 30 and Sept. 8,  including one each in Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 466,145 and 9,061, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 52,512 COVID-19 cases and 920 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,033 cases, 91 deaths
  • Forrest: 12,836 cases, 231 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,076 cases, 61 deaths
  • Jones: 12,994 cases, 215 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,929 cases, 121 deaths
  • Marion: 3,975 cases, 97 deaths
  • Perry: 1,938 cases, 53 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,166 cases, 63 deaths

MSDH also reported around 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,677,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,241,087 people fully vaccinated.

Residents aged 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and over can receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Mays just completed his first full year as chief on July 28 of this year.
Bay Springs police chief resigns
On Sunday, Sept 12, at approximately 10 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84...
MHP investigates two fatal weekend crashes
Karlee Anna Barber
FOUND SAFE: Missing Columbia teen
Samuel McClung
Hattiesburg runaway teenager located, safe

Latest News

Mississippi doctors could lose their license for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
Miss. doctors could lose their license for spreading COVID-19 misinformation
UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage
One of four field hospitals remain in Mississippi
MSDH said Monday that 3,765 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of...
MSDH: More than 3,000 news COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween