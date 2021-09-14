MSDH: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that the state had added more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases to the coronavirus.

MSDH said Tuesday that 2,070 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of Monday, Sept. 13.

Eighty-five deaths were reported statewide, with 42 falling between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, including one in Lamar County and six in Forrest County.

Another 43 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between July 30 and Sept. 8, including one each in Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 466,145 and 9,061, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 52,512 COVID-19 cases and 920 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,033 cases, 91 deaths

Forrest: 12,836 cases, 231 deaths

Jasper: 3,076 cases, 61 deaths

Jones: 12,994 cases, 215 deaths

Lamar: 9,929 cases, 121 deaths

Marion: 3,975 cases, 97 deaths

Perry: 1,938 cases, 53 deaths

Wayne: 4,166 cases, 63 deaths

MSDH also reported around 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,677,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,241,087 people fully vaccinated.

Residents aged 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and over can receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

