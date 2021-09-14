MPSC chairman approves $5 million solar project in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A $5 million solar project was just approved in Covington County.

Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell approved the solar energy project by Cooperative Energy, in conjunction with MS Solar 4 LLC during a Zoom hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to approve another solar project in the Southern District of Mississippi and I would like to thank Cooperative Energy and MS Solar 4 for investing in Covington County’s utility infrastructure,” said Maxwell. “This project will provide another renewable energy option for Mississippi residents.”

This is the third solar project Chairman Dane Maxwell has approved for the Southern District since taking office in January 2020 with a total private investment of $165 million.

This Approval will allow Cooperative Energy to construct, maintain and operate two electric transmission lines and a switching station to provide a point of interconnection for a 96-Megawatt solar electric power generation facility to be constructed by MS Solar 4, LLC.

The estimated cost of the project is $5.25 million and is completely funded by MS Solar 4, LLC at no cost to the ratepayer.

The project is set to be completed by June 2022.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.