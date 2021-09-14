Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy last seen wearing diaper

WALNUT, Miss. (WLBT) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy in Tippah County.

Christian Lee Bowen of Walnut, Mississippi, is White and stands at three feet tall. He weighs 27 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, September 14, at about 2:30 p.m. on County Road 100 in Tippah County. He was wearing a diaper.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Christian, they are asked to contact the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at 662-512-2139.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.