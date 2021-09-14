Man shot over drug deal in Hattiesburg; police investigating

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday on West 4th Street.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers were called to a local hospital after a man showed up to the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.

Moore said police interviewed the 22-year-old man, who said he had been shot during an altercation over a drug deal around 2:15 p.m.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries, Moore said.

The investigation into the shooting in ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.