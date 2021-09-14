Win Stuff
Laurel woman charged with assaulting Jones Co. deputy

Jones County Jail
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel woman is being charged for hitting a Jones County Sheriff’s deputy at West Jones Middle School.

According to Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, deputies were called to the school about a public disturbance on Monday, Sept. 13, around 8 a.m.

When the deputies arrived, 38-year-old Veronica Oliver was on the scene making a disturbance. When the deputies asked her to leave, she allegedly struck a deputy in the face.

Jones County Sherrif deputies arrested Oliver and charged her with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at a business.

According to Sumrall, Oliver was originally called to the school in regards to disorderly conduct among some juveniles. The juveniles were also taken into custody at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center.

Oliver had her initial hearing Tuesday afternoon. She pled guilty to public disturbance, which came with a $325 fine, and resisting arrest, which came with a $450 fine. Both of these charges were considered misdemeanors.

She is currently being held on a $2,500 bond for assaulting an officer, which is a felony.

