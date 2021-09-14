Win Stuff
Lamar County Fire Departments host Ida relief drive

Lamar County fire stations are collecting relief supplies through Tuesday Sept. 21st.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County fire departments began collecting supplies for a Hurricane Ida relief drive Monday.

Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill explains what is needed.

“We’re accepting dry goods, foods, cleaning supplies. We are not excepting clothes or furniture at this time, but we are accepting personal hygiene items, food sources, and cleaning supplies,” he says.

Hill says even though it’s been weeks since the storm made landfall, it’s important to continue to support the people in Louisiana who were most affected.

“I think the big thing for the community to remember is that many drives happen very early, and they get inundated with stuff, but as we learned with Katrina, this lasts for a long time so it’s important to keep the relief efforts going for a few weeks after the fact,” Hill recalls.

Hill says Lamar County fire is in touch with first responders in Louisiana communities and will soon decide exactly where the supplies are most needed.

“We’re in touch with a couple of communities that are feeding currently and working as a distribution point. When you go by the grocery, just pick up an extra can to drop off. Even one can will help add up and we would love to take a big trailer of stuff down there to help out,” Hill says.

You can drop off donations at a Lamar County Fire Station through next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

