HPD looking for man for sexual battery, stolen property warrants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an individual with active arrest warrants.

Eighteen-year-old Immanuel Miller, of Hattiesburg, has active warrants for one count of sexual battery-no consent, and one count of receiving stolen property.

The sexual battery incident occurred on Aug. 19, in the 100 block of Thornhill Drive, and the receiving stolen property incident occurred on Sept. 10, in the 300 block of North 39th Avenue.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.