Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

HPD looking for man for sexual battery, stolen property warrants

The sexual battery incident occurred on Aug. 19, in the 100 block of Thornhill Drive, and the...
The sexual battery incident occurred on Aug. 19, in the 100 block of Thornhill Drive, and the receiving stolen property incident occurred on Sept. 10, in the 300 block of North 39th Avenue.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an individual with active arrest warrants.

Eighteen-year-old Immanuel Miller, of Hattiesburg, has active warrants for one count of sexual battery-no consent, and one count of receiving stolen property.

The sexual battery incident occurred on Aug. 19, in the 100 block of Thornhill Drive, and the receiving stolen property incident occurred on Sept. 10, in the 300 block of North 39th Avenue.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Mays just completed his first full year as chief on July 28 of this year.
Bay Springs police chief resigns
On Sunday, Sept 12, at approximately 10 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84...
MHP investigates two fatal weekend crashes
Karlee Anna Barber
FOUND SAFE: Missing Columbia teen
Samuel McClung
Hattiesburg runaway teenager located, safe

Latest News

MSDH said Monday that 2,070 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of...
MSDH: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi
Jante Simpson
Ellisville shooting suspect turns himself in
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Branden Walker - Tuesday 09/14
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Branden Walker - Tuesday 09/14
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Branden Walker - Tuesday 09/14
Rain expected this afternoon, lows in the lower 70s