Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37.

Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

He was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. It’s unclear what the cause was.

“The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing. Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years after his retirement.

Former teammate Cameron Jordan tweeted his condolences, and the Saints also issued a statement on his passing.

Parys a true pro and a teammate turned FRIEND… at 37! 37!! Charismatic, high energy and wise on and off the field… the gems he dropped while being my teammates and the advice he gave off the field I’ll always value. Damn… RIP PTown https://t.co/ZQEdESuy1v — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 14, 2021

“Haralson possessed an unforgettable smile, upbeat attitude and was deeply respected by teammates and the coaching staff alike for his combination of dependability, leadership, and professionalism. The organization’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Haralson family.”

Haralson recorded 28 sacks and three forced fumbles across his NFL career, playing in more than 100 games.

