Ellisville shooting suspect turns himself in

Jante Simpson
Jante Simpson(Source: Jones County Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries last week has surrendered to authorities in Jones County.

Jante Simpson, 28, is being held at the Jones County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault manifest extreme indifference to life and is expected to have his initial court appearance this week.

Simpson was wanted for allegedly shooting another man several times at the Elmwood Apartments in Ellisville on Sept. 6. Deputies said Simpson left the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

Officials said Simpson turned himself in at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after a week on the run.

