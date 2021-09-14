Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive for COVID worked at airport security checkpoints.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints.

Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

The agency said 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however.

Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Mays just completed his first full year as chief on July 28 of this year.
Bay Springs police chief resigns
On Sunday, Sept 12, at approximately 10 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84...
MHP investigates two fatal weekend crashes
Karlee Anna Barber
FOUND SAFE: Missing Columbia teen
Samuel McClung
Hattiesburg runaway teenager located, safe

Latest News

Hawaii health leaders have confirmed the state's first maternal death related to COVID-19.
Pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
The sexual battery incident occurred on Aug. 19, in the 100 block of Thornhill Drive, and the...
HPD looking for man for sexual battery, stolen property warrants