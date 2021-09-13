“United, Hope Happens:” United Way kicks off 2021 fundraiser

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - United Way of Southeast Mississippi is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign this week with a goal to inspire hope through unity.

This year’s campaign theme is “United, Hope Happens,” which United Way of Southeast Mississippi CEO Tracie Fowler said fits the times in which we live.

“It’s been a long, hard two years for everyone, but especially for our nonprofit partners and their clients,” said Fowler.

“We want this year’s campaign to bring them the hope they need – that things will get better because there’s a community of caring, giving people who are willing to financially invest in the lives of others,” Fowler added.

Currently, United Way funds 15 local nonprofits, all of which are serving the local community in a variety of ways, such as food assistance, tutoring, counseling, domestic abuse services and much more.

Ann McCullen is the executive director of Edwards Street Fellowship Center, a partner agency of United Way of Southeast Mississippi. United Way provides funding to both the center’s food pantry and free Fellowship Health Clinic.

McCullen said that funding has been a consistent lifeline during the pandemic.

“We just were really unsure at the beginning of COVID if anybody would have extra money to donate for our services. People’s hearts may be with us but their pocketbooks can’t always follow,” said McCullen. “When someone donates to the United Way campaign, they are supporting all those agencies at once.”

United Way’s “Pacesetters” are companies that have volunteered to commit their organization to a set donation goal.

This year’s Pacesetters are Anderson Design Center, the Area Development Partnership, BancorpSouth, Citizens National Bank, Forrest General Hospital, Hancock Whitney, Hattiesburg Clinic, Hood Industries, Mississippi Power, Regions Bank and The First.

“It is astounding to see the change that can occur when an individual, like me, pairs with other supporters to contribute to an organization like United Way of Southeast Mississippi,” said Harlon Aultman, marketing manager at Hattiesburg Clinic.

While United Way sees much of its contributions through workplace campaigns, anyone can donate, even if they’re not an employee of a participating company.

Fowler said even the smallest of donations can lead to meaningful change in the communities served by United Way SEMS, which include Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Perry counties.

If you or your organization would like to donate to United Way of Southeast Mississippi or organize your own workplace campaign, you can do so at unitedwaysems.org/campaign or by calling 601-475-0216.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.