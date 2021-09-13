Win Stuff
Tropical storm could mean wet weather for area

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good evening, Pine Belt.

We could be in store for a rather wet week, starting Monday and lasting into Sunday.

For Monday we are calling for a 50 percent chance for showers and it will be cloudy all day with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the lower-to-mid 70s.

Tropical Storm Nicholas will be the main feature driving our chances for showers and thunderstorms each day for the next several days.

The storm is in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to slowly move to the north-northwest and then gradually turn towards the north-northeast over the next several days.

The storm is expected to bring lots of rain to much of Louisiana and Texas over the next several days, but as it does turn more to the northeast, it could bring heavier rains to our area.

Right now, it is a wait-and-see situation, but be sure to stay posted on future updates.

Expect highs in the lower to mid-80s and lows in the lower-70s from tonight into next Sunday.

