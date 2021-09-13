Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says

A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over...
A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over time.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows stress can lead to high blood pressure.

The information may sound familiar, but most previous studies have focused on the effect of stress on existing hypertension.

The new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause the condition over time.

It can also increase your risk for stroke, heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

Scientists say the reverse is also true. Reducing stress can lower the same risk factors.

According to the researchers, the key is to recognize stressful situations early and begin reducing them with breathing and relaxation techniques before they produce excess cortisol in your system.

Cortisol is a hormone that helps your body deal with stressful situations, but long-term increased levels can cause the problems outlined by the scientists.

The study was published in Circulation, a scientific journal of the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
Nikita Page of Hattiesburg was taken into custody Friday evening on residential burglary and...
Hattiesburg police take robbery suspect into custody
Timothy Maxcey was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with...
JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday evening incident that saw multiple shots into a...
HPD investigating a Friday evening shooting
A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the...
US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump
LIVE: Congress holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
Congress to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington,...
Capitol Police arrest man outside DNC with bayonet, machete