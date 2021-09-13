Showers, storms expected this afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, Pine Belt.

Temperatures Monday are high 83 with a few showers and a storm or two by the mid to late afternoon. The low will be 72.

Cloudy for most of the day. Travelers should be careful driving today.

Tuesday, the high will be 82 with a low of 73. There will be a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

We start to see impacts of Nicholas making its way into part of the Pine Belt Tuesday night from outer bands of the storm.

As we move into Wednesday, we will continue to see more impacts from Nicholas

Wednesday, 81 will be the high, and 73 will be the low. There will be a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

On Thursday, Nicholas will be fully impacting much of the Pine Belt. Still keeping check of the rainfall totals.

Thursday, 83 will be the high, and 72 will be the low. There will be a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

Friday, 85 will be the high, and 73 will be the low. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. We will start seeing impacts from Nicholas lessen in our area.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, highs will be in the upper 80′s, and lows will be in the lower 70′s. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers.

