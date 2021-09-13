Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Bay Springs police chief resigns

Mays just completed his first full year as chief on July 28 of this year.
Mays just completed his first full year as chief on July 28 of this year.
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Richard Mays Jr. has resigned from Chief of Police for the City of Bay Springs.

Mayor Donald Browne and City Clerk Vickie Cargile confirmed Mays’ resignation. It was effective Sept. 8 at 11:40 a.m.

In his letter of resignation, Mays said that it was time to move on to something else that is more in line with his values.

Richard Mays' letter of resignation
Richard Mays' letter of resignation(WDAM)

Mays just completed his first full year as chief on July 28 of this year.

For now, Eric Winfrey, the assistant police chief, will be acting as head of the department.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
Timothy Maxcey was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with...
JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest
Karlee Anna Barber
Missing Child Alert issued for Columbia teen
Nikita Page of Hattiesburg was taken into custody Friday evening on residential burglary and...
Hattiesburg police take robbery suspect into custody
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday evening incident that saw multiple shots into a...
HPD investigating a Friday evening shooting

Latest News

MSDH said Monday that 3,765 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of...
MSDH: More than 3,000 news COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi
Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
First Alert Weather - 09/13/2021 - Branden Walker
Showers, storms expected this afternoon
First Alert Weather - 09/13/2021 - Branden Walker
First Alert Weather - 09/13/2021 - Branden Walker