Pine Belt Fair managers call it a success

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Last call for funnel cakes!

Sunday marked the final day of the Pine Belt Fair.

The fun and games typically take place in the fall, and fair manager Michael Foster said that the fair has been a hit so far.

“(Saturday), we were busting at the seams, “ Foster said. “It has been constant every day and we were hoping for a good turnout (Sunday).”

Tickets remained on sale until 10 p.m. Sunday night.

