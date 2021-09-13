Win Stuff
Petal School District raising money for St. Charles Parish Schools

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PETAL Miss. (WDAM) - In Petal, the school district is lending a hand to students and teachers in Louisiana.

The district is hosting a ‘Coins Count’ donation drive to support schools in St. Charles Parish that were greatly affected by Hurricane Ida.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon says it’s a small way to get students and families involved in caring for our neighbors. The money will be used to give the schools gift cards for supplies and repairs.

“We’re in the business of teaching kids about academics but it goes beyond that and it’s so important that we teach our kids about life lessons and things that can learn. And this is an opportunity for us to do that with coins count,” Dillon says. “We have some friends, right, not too far from us in St. Charles Parish, to which we have a relationship with.”

“I know the superintendent quite well, Dr. Ken Oertling, and they have such a great team and such great students there and this is an opportunity for us to give back.”

“Coins Count” donation cans are located at the front offices of each school in the district.

If community members want to participate, anyone can donate at the school district office. The drive lasts through Friday, Sept. 17.

