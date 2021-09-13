Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on Hwy. 98

Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - Seventy-three-year-old Curtis A. Davis of New Augusta, Miss. was struck and killed while walking on U.S. Highway 98 in Perry County.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, around 10:20 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash.

A 2012 Peterbilt Tractor-Trailer driven by a resident of Ottawa, Canada, and a 2015 Buick Regal driven by a resident of McLain, Miss., were traveling WB on U.S. Highway 98.

Both vehicles collided with Davis, who was walking west on the roadway.

Davis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.