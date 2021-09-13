Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on Hwy. 98

On Saturday, Sept. 11, around 10:20 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal...
On Saturday, Sept. 11, around 10:20 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash.(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - Seventy-three-year-old Curtis A. Davis of New Augusta, Miss. was struck and killed while walking on U.S. Highway 98 in Perry County.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, around 10:20 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash.

A 2012 Peterbilt Tractor-Trailer driven by a resident of Ottawa, Canada, and a 2015 Buick Regal driven by a resident of McLain, Miss., were traveling WB on U.S. Highway 98.

Both vehicles collided with Davis, who was walking west on the roadway.

Davis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
Timothy Maxcey was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with...
JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest
Karlee Anna Barber
Missing Child Alert issued for Columbia teen
Nikita Page of Hattiesburg was taken into custody Friday evening on residential burglary and...
Hattiesburg police take robbery suspect into custody

Latest News

This year’s Pacesetters are Anderson Design Center, the Area Development Partnership,...
“United, Hope Happens:” United Way kicks off 2021 fundraiser
A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to...
Police: Utility worker struck, killed by drunk driver in Slidell
If anyone has information on Samuel McClung's whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
HPD searching for runaway teenager
UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage
One of four field hospitals remain in Mississippi