One of four field hospitals remain in Mississippi

UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage
UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Only one of four field hospitals remains open in Mississippi.

And the one that remains is only partially operating, according to the Mississipi State Department of Health.

Here are the field hospitals that set up shop across Mississippi to ease hospital strain from the delta variant:

Samaritan’s Purse (University Mississippi Medical Center)

Mississippi Med-1 (University Mississippi Medical Center)

Mississippi Med-2 (North Mississippi Medical Center)

Mississippi Med-3 (St. Dominic Hospital)

The field hospital at St. Dominic’s Hospital is still deployed, helping to relieve their emergency room and provide immediate referrals for monoclonal antibodies, MSDH says.

Samaritan’s Purse ended its mission on September 8 and Mississippi Med-1 and 2, staffed by a Federal HHS Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT), ended its mission on August 24.

State leaders say Health and Human Services replaced the DMAT team with a Department of Defense Team caring for patients inside UMMC.

Even though three field hospitals are now gone, many of the contracted federal workers remain, including a 23-person Department of Defense Team still working inside UMMC.

Their contract has been extended through October 21.

Another 23-person Department of Defense Team is still operating inside North Mississippi Medical Center caring for patients.

Their contract has been extended through October 24.

Ten 2-person FEMA ambulance contract teams are still deployed administering monoclonal antibodies, MSDH says.

Also, two Advanced Life Support Strike Teams of FEMA contract ambulances (10 ambulances) are still deployed, assisting with patient transfers to area hospitals.

