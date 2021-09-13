Multiple shots fired in Hattiesburg Saturday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Sept. 11 around 2:15 a.m., Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 100 block of East Front Street.

One individual suffered from a gunshot wound.

That person was treated at a local hospital for his injury.

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.