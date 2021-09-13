Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

MSDH said Monday that 3,765 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of...
MSDH said Monday that 3,765 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of Sunday, Sept. 12.(CDC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that the state had added more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases to the coronavirus.

MSDH said Monday that 3,765 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of Sunday, Sept. 12.

Seventy-one deaths were reported statewide, with 53 falling between Sept. 2 and Sept. 11, including one in Lamar and Perry counties and four in Jones County.

Another 18 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Aug. 2 and Sept. 5, including one in Wayne County and three in Perry County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 464,075 and 8,976, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 52,300 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,017 cases, 90 deaths
  • Forrest: 12,799 cases, 224 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,052 cases, 60 deaths
  • Jones: 12,932 cases, 213 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,907 cases, 120 deaths
  • Marion: 3,962 cases, 97 deaths
  • Perry: 1,931 cases, 53 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,135 cases, 63 deaths

MSDH also reported around 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,649,305 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,223,093 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Mays just completed his first full year as chief on July 28 of this year.
Bay Springs police chief resigns
On Sunday, Sept 12, at approximately 10 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84...
MHP investigates two fatal weekend crashes
Karlee Anna Barber
FOUND SAFE: Missing Columbia teen
Samuel McClung
Hattiesburg runaway teenager located, safe

Latest News

.
High School Highlights: West Jones at Madison Central
.
High School Highlights: Mount Olive at North Forrest
.
High School Highlights: Hattiesburg at Petal
Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, 30, is charged with capital murder in the Feb. 1 shooting that...
Suspect accused of killing Hancock County deputy pleads not guilty
William Lee Garrick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and...
UPDATE: Former Jones Co. Fire Council president out on bond