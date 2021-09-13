MSDH: More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that the state had added more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases to the coronavirus.

MSDH said Monday that 3,765 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of Sunday, Sept. 12.

Seventy-one deaths were reported statewide, with 53 falling between Sept. 2 and Sept. 11, including one in Lamar and Perry counties and four in Jones County.

Another 18 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Aug. 2 and Sept. 5, including one in Wayne County and three in Perry County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 464,075 and 8,976, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 52,300 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,017 cases, 90 deaths

Forrest: 12,799 cases, 224 deaths

Jasper: 3,052 cases, 60 deaths

Jones: 12,932 cases, 213 deaths

Lamar: 9,907 cases, 120 deaths

Marion: 3,962 cases, 97 deaths

Perry: 1,931 cases, 53 deaths

Wayne: 4,135 cases, 63 deaths

MSDH also reported around 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,649,305 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,223,093 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

