MHP investigates two fatal weekend crashes

On Sunday, Sept 12, at approximately 10 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84...
On Sunday, Sept 12, at approximately 10 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Wayne County. A day prior to this, on Saturday, Sept. 11, around 10:20 pm, MHP responded to the fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Perry County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal crashes that occurred in Wayne and Perry counties over the weekend.

On Sunday, Sept 12, at approximately 10 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Wayne County.

A 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on U.S. Highway 84.

The Chevrolet ran off the road, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

The driver received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

A day prior to this, on Saturday, Sept. 11, around 10:20 pm, MHP responded to the fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Perry County.

Seventy-three-year-old Curtis A. Davis of New Augusta, Miss. was struck and killed while walking on U.S. Highway 98.

A 2012 Peterbilt Tractor-Trailer driven by a resident of Ottawa, Canada, and a 2015 Buick Regal driven by a resident of McLain, Miss., were traveling WB on U.S. Highway 98.

Both vehicles collided with Davis, who was walking west on the roadway.

Davis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

