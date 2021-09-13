Man assaulted near Hattiesburg bar, restaurant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man claims he was assaulted near a Hattiesburg bar/restaurant on Friday night.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Hattiesburg Police were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to an assault victim.

A 26-year-old man told HPD he was assaulted on Friday, Sept. 10, near Brewsky’s located on 3818 West 4th Street.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.