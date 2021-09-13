Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones County Sheriff’s Department sends relief to Ida victims

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Relief efforts for Louisiana continue in the Pine Belt, as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department sent trucks of supplies to Hurricane Ida-impacted areas.

“It is a great feeling,” JCSD’s Lance Chancellor said. “Hurricane Ida just devastated Louisiana. There is a lot of need and a lot of people who continue to have that need and we are just proud to be a part of that.”

Food, water and cleaning supplies were the key items sent down to Louisiana.

Sheriff Joe Berlin wants to thank all people who donated to the cause, both in and out of Jones County.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Vanderslice was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at around 6 a.m., in the 300 block of...
Jones County man reported missing in New Orleans
Leslie Ann Smith
Missing woman’s car found in Lamar County
Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
Nikita Page of Hattiesburg was taken into custody Friday evening on residential burglary and...
Hattiesburg police take robbery suspect into custody
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday evening incident that saw multiple shots into a...
HPD investigating a Friday evening shooting

Latest News

Jones County Sheriff's Department donations
Jones County Sheriff's Department donations
Timothy Maxcey was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with...
JCSD safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest
Jones County arrest
Jones County arrest
5pm Headlines 09/12/2021
5pm Headlines 09/12/2021