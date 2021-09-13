Jones County EDA, Chamber of Commerce hosting job fair

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As extra unemployment benefits end, several companies are recruiting; and those looking for a job will be able to explore several opportunities this week.

“The unemployment benefits will be pausing, so we hope that there’s going to be more people who are eager to get back to work and really want to get a good job and a good start at a career, and these are all excellent positions, excellent companies so it’ll be a very good opportunity to do that,” said Shelley Jones, Communications & Community Development Director, Jones Co. EDA.

According to EDA officials, the current unemployment rate in Jones County sits at 6.8%. That’s a big reason why the organization and the Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with the Governor’s Job Fair Network to host the U.S. Interstate 59 Job Fair.

“We have a lot of open positions in the county, so that’s one of our goals is to help connect our companies with a good quality candidate to fill that position,” Jones said.

The job fair is happening this Thursday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’ll be at the Sawmill Square Mall inside the old J.C. Penney.

We’re told roughly 35 businesses and organizations are signed up.

“There will be a different booth for each business with two people from each business representing them,” Jones said. “Many of the companies will be doing on-sight interviews. Some will be hiring on the spot... There will be positions from skilled labor to professional-managerial even... a very wide variety... So this is going to be a very good opportunity to just meet those companies and get information about them and their jobs that they have available.”

The Laurel Police Department is one organization participating. LPD is looking to fill at least five officer positions.

“We’re generally looking to fill entry-level police officer positions...,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “Positions of a couple of motorcycles, we have K9, we have detectives, we have narcotics investigators.”

According to Chief Cox, recently, it’s been difficult to find people to wear the badge.

“Unfortunately recruiting has become an every day of the year thing in this day and age, especially police work,” Cox said.

Cox adds it takes a motivated person to become a member of LPD.

“It’s just kind of a self-starter, good moral character, somebody who thinks they might want to make a difference in their area and their community and get out here and help people,” Cox said.

Applicants should bring several copies of their résumé to the job fair. The event is free for those seeking jobs. Applicants can pre-register online or at the gate. For a registration link and more information on participating companies, click here.

