HPD searching for runaway teenager

If anyone has information on Samuel McClung's whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, Samuel McClung, 16, was last seen on Sept. 9, 2021, leaving his home in the 900 block of South 34th Avenue, around 9 p.m., going toward Hardy/4th Street, with a brown and black backpack.

McClung is described as about five-foot-seven-inches tall, weighing almost 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans (with cutouts on the legs), a black t-shirt and white gym shoes.

If anyone has information on McClung’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

