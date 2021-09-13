FEMA still able to help those affected by Ida

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -For those still looking for help with damage sustained through Hurricane Ida (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has programs eligible people can apply for.

As far as SNAP benefits, there is good news.

The historic flooding from the severe weather caused the food and nutrition service to approve an extensions.

SNAP will be extend the time to apply for replacement benefits for 10 days.

Those who have suffered food loss as a result of Hurricane Ida, they until Monday, Sept. 20, to request replacement benefits.

To apply, you can submit the form on the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ website.

For assistance with the application process, you can cal 1-800-946-3050.

