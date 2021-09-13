Win Stuff
Capitol Police arrest man outside DNC with bayonet, machete

U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington,...
U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck.(Source: Capitol Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man early Monday who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Around midnight, officers pulled over a pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it outside the DNC. There was no license plate, just an American flag where the plate should have been.

The officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck.

The driver, 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

He told officers he was “on patrol,” according to a Capitol Police press release, and authorities said it wasn’t clear if he was planning on attending any planned demonstrations.

