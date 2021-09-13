9 arrested in connection to Mount Olive shooting, robbery in August

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nine people have been arrested in connection to a case that involves shooting and robbery that took place in Mount Olive in August.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received several 911 calls of a shooting at the Olive Wood Apartments on Aug. 29, 2021, around 7 p.m.

Once deputies and Mount Olive Police Department officers arrived at the scene, witnesses state that two people, Austin Crosby and Zantarius Jenkins, were shot and transported to Covington County Hospital, and the shooter fled the scene but was identified as Dung Nguyen, a.k.a. “Mike Mike,” an apartment resident.

The sheriff’s office said as Nguyen left the apartments in his vehicle, several people started shooting at him. Some of those individuals went into Nguyen’s apartment, took some items and ransacked his apartment.

Nguyen was arrested soon after the shooting, and Crosby and Jenkins were treated for their injuries and later released.

CCSO was able to arrest nine people in connection to the incident after receiving help from the community and CCTV footage from the Olive Wood Apartments manager.

Below are the nine men who were arrested in the case:

