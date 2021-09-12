Pine Belt cooling down over the next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday, folks!

Saturday’s high temperature came in at 86 degrees with a low of 61 degrees expected Saturday night.

We’re not expecting any rain tonight.

Sunday will see high temperatures in the upper-80s, with low temperatures in the lower-60s. There’s a 30 percent chance of late, hit-or-miss showers.

Monday brings a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms. We can expect a high temperature of 83 and a low temperature of 69 degrees.

The chance or rain or thunderstorm slips to 40 percent Tuesday, with highs projected for the lower-80s and lows in the upper-60s.

The remainder of the workweek will bring high temperatures in the mid-80s with lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances will remain at 30 percent to 40 percent.

Saturday we can expect high temperatures in the upper-80s, with lows set for the lower-70s. Rain chances stay at 30 percent.

We also are keeping tabs on the tropics over the next couple of days because we do have a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that has potential to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

We will continue to keep an eye on the tropics here at WDAM’s First Alert Weather.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.